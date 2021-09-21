HighTower Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 175.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,585 shares of company stock worth $23,487,332 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

