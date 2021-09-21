Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 178,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 110,851 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 937.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 158,189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.