HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

