HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 322,314 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322,314 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $423,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $420.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMRK. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

