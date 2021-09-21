Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $85,000 in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth $168,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth $176,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth $774,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

