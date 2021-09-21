O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,597 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 18,550.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 56,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 38.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

