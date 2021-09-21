Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 84,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $5,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $11,861,412.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,645.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 819,802 shares of company stock valued at $95,305,594 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $100.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

