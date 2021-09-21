Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,237 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of QCR worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in QCR by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

