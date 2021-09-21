Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,062,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.85 million, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.41. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

STXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

