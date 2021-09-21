Sei Investments Co. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSII. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 102,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of CSII opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

