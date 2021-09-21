HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,734,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after buying an additional 870,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 357,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $16,354,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

