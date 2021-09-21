Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $4,945,268.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,942,626.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 360,707 shares of company stock worth $13,975,190 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATGE stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.