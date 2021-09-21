Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Conduent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Conduent during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. On average, analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

