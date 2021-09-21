Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $741,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Intel Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

