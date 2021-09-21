Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSE:AZZ) Senior Officer John Mays Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSE:AZZ) Senior Officer John Mays sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$165,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,000.

AZZ opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$135.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Azarga Uranium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Azarga Uranium from C$1.03 to C$1.11 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

