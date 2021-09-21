Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSE:AZZ) Senior Officer John Mays Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSE:AZZ) Senior Officer John Mays sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$165,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,000.

AZZ opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$135.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Azarga Uranium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Azarga Uranium from C$1.03 to C$1.11 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.