5,260 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

