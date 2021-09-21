Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) vs. Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Head to Head Analysis

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03% Manchester United -4.06% -13.77% -3.76%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enthusiast Gaming and Manchester United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00 Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 166.62%. Manchester United has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.39%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Manchester United.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Manchester United’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 8.37 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -15.04 Manchester United $641.79 million 1.20 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -177.80

Enthusiast Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enthusiast Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday sector conducts all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.