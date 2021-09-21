Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Head to Head Analysis

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95% Euronav -28.67% -7.52% -4.55%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Performance Shipping and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Euronav 0 2 4 0 2.67

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.61%. Euronav has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Euronav.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Euronav pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Euronav has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Euronav’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.52 $5.19 million $1.05 4.52 Euronav $1.23 billion 1.37 $473.24 million $2.25 3.72

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Euronav beats Performance Shipping on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

