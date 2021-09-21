7,042 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $2,042,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,525,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

EUFN stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.