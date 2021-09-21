Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) vs. Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Head to Head Comparison

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 7.25% 9.86% 2.88% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Portland General Electric pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Portland General Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portland General Electric and Alaska Power & Telephone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.15 billion 2.01 $155.00 million $2.75 17.54 Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Volatility and Risk

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Portland General Electric and Alaska Power & Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 4 2 0 2.14 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portland General Electric presently has a consensus target price of $49.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co. is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities. The Regulated Telecom segment includes local telephone services. The Other Nonregulated segment covers the activities of AP&T Wireless, AP&T Long Distance, and engineering services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, WA.

