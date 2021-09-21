AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 15,201 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $346,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALVR opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.