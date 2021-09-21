Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQX opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

