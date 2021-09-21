Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,189,000 after buying an additional 30,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after buying an additional 70,711 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 444,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $813.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $51.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.