Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Soditic Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth about $24,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 765.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 55.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,182,000 after acquiring an additional 770,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

