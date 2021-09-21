Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,758,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

