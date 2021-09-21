Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Rises By 43.4%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,400 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:ODMUF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.
Old Mutual Company Profile
