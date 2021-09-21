Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

