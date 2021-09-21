American Century Companies Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,932,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,368.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,198.59 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,238.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,205.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

