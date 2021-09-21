American Century Companies Inc. Buys 137 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

Shares of TDG opened at $614.86 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

