Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,473 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

