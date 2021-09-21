Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,063 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

ENTA stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

