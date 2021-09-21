Rhumbline Advisers Sells 255 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 78.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AppFolio by 34.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AppFolio by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

