SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 17,920.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $30.68.

