US Bancorp DE Sells 5,900 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

