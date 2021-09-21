US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 2,285 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

