NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NFYEF opened at $17.75 on Monday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

