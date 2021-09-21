American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 3,596 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Prudential by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.