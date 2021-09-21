American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

