Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 696.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $910.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

