Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $67,000 Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $806.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.04.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

