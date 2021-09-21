Critical Comparison: Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) & Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 6 2 0 2.25 Harbour Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Paramount Resources currently has a consensus target price of $15.66, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Paramount Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $467.36 million 3.57 -$16.94 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.94 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Resources and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 13.63% -1.58% -0.90% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.85, indicating that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Harbour Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

