MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 10,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,459.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $618,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.