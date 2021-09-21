Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) versus Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Financial Review

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics and Park City Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $206.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.57%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Park City Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Park City Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 11.69 $712.70 million $5.04 40.02 Park City Group $20.04 million 5.15 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 23.69% 30.92% 10.88% Park City Group 15.46% 5.85% 4.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Park City Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

