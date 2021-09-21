Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

