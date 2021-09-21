Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz Sells 22,922 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,297,155.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Harris Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $647,895.36.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

