Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 4,800 Shares

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $404.11 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.39 and a 200-day moving average of $429.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Humana by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

