US Bancorp DE Buys 921 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

