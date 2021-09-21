Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,102 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,063,000.

XYLD stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

