Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 148.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

