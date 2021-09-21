Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,766 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of CyberOptics worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 26.2% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

